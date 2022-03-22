This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
