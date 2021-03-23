This evening in Beatrice: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
