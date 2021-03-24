 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

