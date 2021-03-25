For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
