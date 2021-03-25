Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.