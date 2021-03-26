This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Beatrice: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. WSW winds shifting to NE at…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
This evening in Beatrice: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. H…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. There is …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's weather forec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's a…
This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a b…