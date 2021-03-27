Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.