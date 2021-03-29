This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Beatrice: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. H…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and s…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. There is …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's weather forec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's a…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.