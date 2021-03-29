Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.