For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 38F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
