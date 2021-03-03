 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News