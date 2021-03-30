This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
