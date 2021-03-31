Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 24F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.