For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 24F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
