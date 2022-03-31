Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.