Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.