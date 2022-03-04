 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

