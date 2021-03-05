Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.