This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
