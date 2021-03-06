This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
