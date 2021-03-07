Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.