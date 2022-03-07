This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
