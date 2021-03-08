Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
