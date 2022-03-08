Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.