Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.