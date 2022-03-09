 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

