For the drive home in Beatrice: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
