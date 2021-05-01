Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
