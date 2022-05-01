May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
