May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

