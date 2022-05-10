May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.