May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.