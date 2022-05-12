Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
