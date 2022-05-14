May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.