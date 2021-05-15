This evening in Beatrice: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…