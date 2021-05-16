 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News