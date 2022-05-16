May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.