May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.