May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
