This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
