This evening in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% …
This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% chanc…
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast i…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at to…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …