Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. T…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reac…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The fore…