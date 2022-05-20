May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.