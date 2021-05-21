This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
