May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.