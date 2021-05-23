This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
