This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…