This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
