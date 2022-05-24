Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
