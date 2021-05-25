May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.