May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

