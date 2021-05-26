For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Thursday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
