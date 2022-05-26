Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. You may want …
It will be a warm day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% …