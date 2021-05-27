May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.