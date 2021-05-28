This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
